Torres honoured to reach Atletico milestone

Fernando Torres is targeting the Liga title this season after netting his 100th Atletico Madrid goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over Eibar.

Torres struck in the final minute at the Vicente Calderon to reach the milestone for a club he first joined as an 11-year-old.

Ever since scoring in the reverse fixture with Eibar back in September the century mark has been looming large for Torres and he finally reached it by turning home Luciano Vietto's late cross.

"The team has shown it has recovered after several games without a win," he was quoted as saying by AS after Atletico moved joint top. "This win means we are in the title fight. This year must end with a title.

"It is an honour to have scored the hundredth goal and to be among the great scorers of the club."

The win also marked Diego Simeone's 100th as coach, the Argentine reaching the landmark in his 159th league game in charge.