Torres hopes Atletico bring 'magic' to Metropolitano

Fernando Torres hopes to contribute to Atletico Madrid filling their new stadium "with magic" after penning a one-year deal with his boyhood club.

The former Spain striker scored eight goals in 31 league appearances last term to earn another year in Diego Simeone's side - a poignant campaign in which they will leave the Vicente Calderon to move to the brand new Wanda Metropolitano.

Torres began his career at Atletico before leaving for Liverpool, but he remains a fans favourite, having returned after seven years, initially on loan from AC Milan.

The veteran is keen to bring the Calderon's mystique and fervent atmosphere to Atletico's new home, but accepts the players will have to help the fans with the transition.

"It's difficult for me to imagine a home match that is not played at the Calderon," Torres told Dugout.

"But the time will come and that will be the day in which we'll have to start filling it with magic, to start creating memories and trying to play games that are remembered for years - as it happened in the Calderon, scoring goals that are remembered for years, and start creating a history that it doesn't have today.

Happy to stay one more year with all of you. Thanks for joining me for so many years ... and the remaining ones July 5, 2017

"Today it's an empty stadium, which is going to be very good for all the fans, spectacular as a stadium but empty of feeling. And that is something that Atleticos have more than enough of...we'll take everything that we have there."

Torres' future was the subject of uncertainty before he penned his new deal, having fallen below Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro in the pecking order, but the striker cannot envisage playing for another club.

"I would like to play here forever," he said. "To be able to finish at a good level in the club where I want to be, the only club nowadays where I can have a big motivation to play football, to enjoy every detail.

"I think it's important for me to have played the last season at the Calderon.

"Every match has a lot of memories and created feelings I had never experienced at another club, not even at this club in the past. It's been a magical year and I'm looking forward to start this new stage."