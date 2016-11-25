Torres set to miss Osasuna clash with hip injury

Fernando Torres appears set to miss Sunday's clash with Osasuna after the Atletico Madrid striker suffered a hip injury.

Torres has been a bit-part player for Atletico this season, making just two starts in LaLiga.

And he faces a spell on the sidelines because of the issue, which will see the former Liverpool and Chelsea forward undergo an alternative training program.

An Atletico statement read: "The MRI which Fernando Torres has undergone in Majadahonda's FREMAP Clinic has confirmed that the striker from Madrid suffers a muscle injury in the internal obturator muscle of the left hip.

"Pending evolution, Torres will receive physical therapy treatment and will do alternative training for the next days."

Atleti are sixth in LaLiga, nine points behind leaders and arch rivals Real Madrid, and have lost their last two league games.