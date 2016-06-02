Torres: Simeone within his right to reflect on future

Diego Simeone is completely within his right to ponder his Atletico Madrid future, according to Fernando Torres.

Atletico suffered a second Champions League final defeat in three seasons against city rivals Real Madrid last Saturday, going down 5-3 in a penalty shoot-out in Milan.

The loss was a tough one to take for Simeone, who revealed after the game he would take some time to "think about" his future at the Vicente Calderon.

However, while Torres and his Atletico team-mates want Simeone to stay at the club, the Spaniard believes the Atletico coach is entitled to contemplate his future.

"We all want him to stay. We would love him to stay," Torres told reporters on Thursday.

"But he is within his right to reflect. Everything else is hypothetical."

Torres also spoke about his own future, with Atletico in the process of making his loan deal from Serie A outfit AC Milan permanent.

"Right now it is being finalised. Hopefully the small details that need to be resolved will happen soon," the 32-year-old said.

"Everyone knows it is what I want and now that is close, I can say it will be a reality soon."