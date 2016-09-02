Toselli at fault for first goal - Vidal

Goalkeeper Cristopher Toselli came under fire from team-mate Arturo Vidal for his role in Chile's shock 2-1 defeat to Paraguay in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.

Toselli deputised for Claudio Bravo in Asuncion on Thursday, after the first-choice keeper and captain was left out of the squad due to family reasons.

And the 28-year-old Toselli was in the thick of it from the outset as Paraguay scored two goals inside the opening 10 minutes via Oscar Romero and Paulo da Silva.

Vidal, who reduced the deficit in the 36th minute, was not happy with Toselli's keeping for the first goal - Romero's long-range stunner - on a frustrating evening for the South American champions, who saw Gary Medel receive a late red card.

"The first goal was Toselli's fault, but football is like this," Vidal said.

"One does not want to commit errors to lose games.

"They scored two quick goals, two mistakes, they got behind us because we respect them.

"We have a return match on Tuesday [against Bolivia] that we have to win if we want to reach up the table."

Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi also raised questions over Toselli's keeping for the sixth-minute opener.

"I think Toselli could have done a little bit more in the first goal," he added. "Then he had no problems. He was good with his feet."

As Chile - seventh in the standings after seven matches - look forward to Tuesday's visit of Bolivia, Pizzi added: "We must focus on the good things about this selection. This is a wake-up call."