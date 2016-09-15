Tottenham a match for anyone in Champions League, insists Alli

Tottenham believe they can beat any side in the Champions League despite Wednesday's loss to Monaco, midfielder Dele Alli has said.

Goals from Bernardo Silva and Thomas Lemar in the first 31 minutes were enough to hand the Ligue 1 side a 2-1 win at Wembley, despite Toby Alderweireld's header just before half-time.

Alli concedes that Spurs were made to pay for a disappointing start but insists they can still match the very best that the continent has to offer.

"We fancy ourselves against anyone," he said. "We're a confident side and we expect to win games, no matter who is in front of us. We let ourselves down in the first half against Monaco.

"We need to make sure we keep improving and win the next game. We usually bounce back well from a defeat and it's important we pick ourselves up on Sunday against Sunderland. We have to make sure we learn from Monaco and take it into the next games.

"We've got some fantastic fans here at Tottenham and it's a great club to play for and the whole team are sorry we didn't win. But it's important we pick ourselves up and keep learning from these experiences and make sure we win the next game. And hopefully we can get a win as well."

Captain Hugo Lloris was disappointed not to give the home fans a better performance at a packed Wembley stadium, where Spurs will play their group games while construction work continues at White Hart Lane.

"With the right attitude you need to show more than we showed in the first half," said the France international. "I think it's a privilege to play in Wembley in front of 90,000 fans. The atmosphere was unbelievable, they deserved more from us.

"We need to learn as quick as possible from this game because we still have a chance to through as there's still five games, but we need to learn quickly.

"I think the season is long. It's the first loss of the season. It's a big disappointment because there was a lot of expectation from the Champions League before this season. And now we are in the Champions league we need to enjoy it, we need to perform well and we need to get great team performances."