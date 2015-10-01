Tottenham aiming to win Europa League - Davies

Welsh full-back Ben Davies said Tottenham are aiming to win the Europa League this season.

Tottenham are competing in UEFA's second-tier club competition for a fifth consecutive campaign as the Premier League side prepare to face Monaco in Group J action on Thursday after defeating Qarabag 3-1 last time out.

Lifting the Europa League trophy guarantees a spot in the Champions League the following season, as seen with title holders Sevilla this term.

Speaking ahead of Tottenham's clash at Stade Louis II, Davies told the club's official website: "We looked at the teams in the group and the standard is very strong and that's before the Champions League teams come down.

"We know what a challenge it is but our aim remains to go as far as we can and hopefully win the competition, but we realise how tough that will be.

"There are lots of good teams involved including Monaco and if we want to progress, we have to go out and do well against them. It will be difficult over there, we're aware of that but we have to look at it that we're a good side as well and we have to go out and show what we can do."