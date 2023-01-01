Tottenham-Aston Villa: Minute's applause for Pele ahead of Premier League clash
There was a minute's applause for Pele at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of Spurs-Aston Villa in Premier League on Sunday
Tottenham and Aston Villa players took part in a minute's applause for Brazilian legend Pele along with fans ahead of their Premier League clash in north London on Sunday.
Pele passed away on December 29th at the age of 82 and tributes have poured in for the Brazilian legend from across the footballing world.
Images of the three-time World Cup winner were shown on the big screens at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before kick-off on New Year's Day, with fans asked to join the players in a minute's applause for the Brazilian great.
Spurs also remembered their own former defender Maurice Norman, who was part of their famous double-winning team in 1960-61.
Remembering Maurice Norman and Pele 💙 pic.twitter.com/5A4FmcYdrxJanuary 1, 2023
Norman passed away on November 27 at the age of 88, but the World Cup break means Spurs have been unable to pay tribute to the ex-England international in a men's first-team fixture until now.
There has been a minute's applause for Pele in every Premier League game in this latest matchday and on Saturday, Newcastle's Brazilian midfielder wore a signed Pele shirt as he lined up ahead of his side's game against Leeds at St. James' Park.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
