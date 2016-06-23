Tottenham complete Wanyama signing

Tottenham have completed the signing of midfielder Victor Wanyama from Southampton on a five-year contract.

The 24-year-old only had 12 months left on his deal at St Mary's Stadium and has joined Spurs in a move reportedly worth just over £11million.

Wanyama is the club's first arrival ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.

The move sees Wanyama link up again with former Saints manager Mauricio Pochettino, who brought him to England him from Celtic in a £12.5m deal in July 2013.

The Kenya international, who was sent off three times in the Premier League last season, made 97 appearances in his three years at Southampton and will now have the opportunity to play Champions League football at Spurs.

Tottenham finished third in the top flight last season to ensure they will automatically qualify for the group stages of Europe's elite club competition.

Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele were Spurs' first-choice holding midfield options in 2015-16.

Southampton finished sixth to seal a Europa League berth, but are still without a manager after Ronald Koeman elected to join Everton.