Tottenham want Lionel Messi's team-mate as they look to bolster midfield: report

Tottenham are looking at one of MLS's best prospects but face competition from a number of Premier League rivals

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has endured a tough season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur will spend the current international break licking their wounds after suffering a 2-0 defeat to London rivals Fulham at the weekend, a loss which sees them remain 14th in the Premier League table.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will have begun the campaign with European ambitions, but these expectations have now been seriously downgraded after a disappointing campaign which has seen them beaten 15 times in the Premier League already.

A busy summer is therefore likely on the cards in north London, not least in the transfer market as chairman Daniel Levy looks to improve the club’s playing squad.

Tottenham target promising Inter Miami star

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 22: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and New York City FC at Chase Stadium on February 22, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Inter Miami icon Lionel Messi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham’s recent focus in the transfer market has largely to bring in talented young players, with the likes of teenage duo Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall both being snapped up last summer and subsequently making a first-team impact this term.

Spurs are again said to be targeting another young talent this summer, but this time they are looking across the Atlantic to one of MLS’ best young players and a team-mate of Lionel Messi - ranked at No.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the 100 best footballers of all time.

USA 2024 Olympics squad Maximilian Dietz, Axel Perez, Walker Zimmerman, Jack McGlynn, John Tolkin, Benjamin Cremaschi, Tanner Tessmann, and Nathan Harriel celebrate scoring a penalty kick during USMNT U23 training on July 11, 2024 in Bordeaux, France. (Photo by Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images)

Benjamin Cremaschi (third from right) alongside his USA 2024 Olympics teammates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi has come up through the club’s academy, with his performances in the centre of midfield seeing him quickly establish himself in the club’s starting XI.

The 20-year-old was the youngest member of the United States Olympic team last year and is now part of the USMNT’s senior set-up under former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

And according to TBR Football, Tottenham are one of a number of Premier League sides tracking his progress in recent weeks and months.

Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion are Newcastle United have also been linked with the versatile midfielder who already has 95 appearances for Inter Milan under his belt.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Daniel Levy, chairman of Tottenham Hotspur (R) and Tottenham Hotspur Men's Manager, Ange Postecoglou, spectate the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Tottenham could be set for a busy summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cremaschi is valued at €4million by Transfermarkt, but is under contract at the MLS side until the end of 2027, with a club option of a further year, meaning Spurs would likely have to pay more than this to land the in-demand youngster.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Cremaschi has an impressive CV for a player of his age and his exposure to the likes of Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez in training can only have aided his development, meaning he could be a shrewd signing for a club like Spurs.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

