Tottenham confirm their first game in new stadium will be against Crystal Palace

Tottenham’s first game in their new stadium will be against Crystal Palace on April 3.

Spurs’ long-awaited move into their new 62,000-seater home was hinging on the outcome of Brighton’s FA Cup clash at Millwall.

With the Seagulls winning a penalty shootout against the Championship outfit to book a place in the semi-finals, Palace will become the first visitors to the new, as yet unnamed, stadium for a rearranged midweek Premier League tie.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will then return there six days later for the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City.

Spurs originally hoped to be in there for the start of the new season but that was quickly put back to September.

However, after failure to “critical alarm systems” in August, that never materialised and a new moving in date was only revealed earlier this month.

Tottenham will play at their new stadium from April (John Walton/PA)

There will be two test events in the next fortnight, with the club’s Under-18s side playing Southampton next Sunday, followed by a Legends game against Inter Milan on March 30.

Chairman Daniel Levy has revealed to the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust the club were never in discussions with Nike over the sale of stadium naming rights.

It was reported that the sportswear brand, who make Spurs’ kit, had bought the rights for the ground to be called the Nike Stadium, but Levy has denied that and says no deal has yet been agreed.