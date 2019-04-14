Tottenham could break transfer record to land La Liga striker

Maxi Gomez could make the move to the Premier League this summer – with Tottenham leading the way to secure the Uruguayan’s signature, reports the Mail.

Gomez has scored 11 league goals for Celta Vigo this season, despite the side hovering just one point above the relegation zone.

The 22-year-old has a £43.5 million transfer release clause, which would be the highest fee Spurs have ever splashed out on a player – just eclipsing the £42 million they spent on Davinson Sanchez in 2017.

However, with Celta Vigo struggling, they may have to accept less for their star striker.

Pochettino is looking to bolster his attacking options for next year, following recurring injuries to Harry Kane this term, and inconsistent form from back-up options Fernando Llorente and Vincent Janssen. At least one of the forwards is likely to leave in the summer.





