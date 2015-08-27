Tottenham deal for Son not complete, say Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen CEO Michael Schade insists no deal has been struck with Tottenham for Son Heung-min, despite sporting director Rudi Voller claiming the 23-year-old has undergone a medical in north London.

Speaking after the UEFA Champions League draw, which saw Leverkusen pitted against Barcelona, Roma and BATE in Group E, Schade admitted that contact had been made with Spurs.

However, a deal remains some way off as the Premier League side look to add attacking reinforcements to a squad that boasts just Harry Kane as an out-and-out striker.

"Nothing has happened up to now," he said. "There is a contact with England, and we are in discussions, but there hasn't been any final negotiation.

"There is no transfer, and there is also no signature."

He added: "The next days will show, but we will only let Son Heung-min go when we are satisfied with the terms."