Tottenham launch a bid for Fenerbahce youngster - report

Reports coming out of Turkey claim Tottenham Hotspur have made a €15m bid for Fenerbahce's Macedonian midfielder Eljif Elmas.

Fenerbahce need to sell Elmas in order to fund a squad rebuild ahead of the next season, but Spurs are far from his only suitors: Inter Milan, Napoli, Fiorentina and Atletico Madrid are all allegedly interested.

Of those four, Napoli appear to be Spurs' main competition. Italian journalist Rafaelle Auriemma reported that Elmas was in Italy last week with his father to meet representatives from several clubs, but that Napoli were "the most interesting" to him, and that Napoli's interest is "serious".

Elmas, 19, made 29 appearances in Turkey last season, scoring four goals as Fenerbahce finished 6th. Reports also claim that Vincent Janssen could be offered as part of the deal.

Should Elmas sign, he'll become only the fifth Macedonian ever to play in the Premier League.

Of the other four - Gjorgji Hristov, Goran Popov, Artim Sakiri and Goce Sedloski - only Popov lasted longer than a single season. Pochettino will be hopeful that Elmas could succeed where his countrymen have not...

