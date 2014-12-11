Tottenham fined by UEFA for pitch invasions

The Premier League club won 1-0 at White Hart Lane, but much of the drama surrounded three separate pitch invasions during the first half.

The game was initially halted after a lengthy chase between security and the first man to invade the pitch.

But the clash descended into farce after two further encroachments in the first half, leading referee Yevhen Aranovskiy to temporarily suspend play.

Tottenham issued an apology for the "totally unacceptable behaviour" of the people involved, but UEFA took action on Thursday.

All three invaders appeared to be wearing shirts promoting the same earphones company - an organisation that Spurs swiftly severed all official ties with.

Tottenham players were quick to show their frustration on the night, with Roberto Soldado ripping the shirt off the second pitch invader.

The hosts' victory, secured through Benjamin Stambouli's second-half goal, was enough to book their progression into the Europa League's last 32 with a game to spare.