Tottenham have everything to be champions - Flores

Watford head coach Quique Sanchez Flores believes Tottenham have "everything to be champions" after seeing his side fall to a 1-0 defeat at White Hart Lane.

Kieran Trippier's goal midway through the second half meant Watford suffered a defeat that saw them slip to 10th in the table, extending a poor recent run to just one win in their last eight Premier League games.

Watford have failed to score in four of their last five league contests and Flores conceded he felt powerless at times against a Spurs side who dominated more than the scoreline suggests, with the visitors failing to register a shot on target.

Flores cannot see any reason why Tottenham will not compete for the title, with Saturday's victory moving them up to second ahead of a crunch clash with third-placed Manchester City next Sunday.

Asked if Spurs can win the league, Flores told Sky Sports: "Why not? They are a good team, with good players.

"They have a good team and good power. They have everything to be champions. They always put in a good performance at a high level, they have a clear plan and they repeat it very well.

"For me they are one of the candidates for the title. Tottenham have improved a lot since the last time we played. Unlike then [a 2-1 win for Spurs at Vicarage Road in December] this match this felt impossible and we had few chances to get some points.

"But this is normal – they are Tottenham, their target is to be at the top and ours is to survive. They have more confidence and are one of the best teams. They have the chance to win the league."

Goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes was one of the key reasons Spurs' tally remained at one as he made key saves in both halves against his former club, with Flores praising the Brazilian's contribution.

"We feel safe with Heurelho," said the former Atletico Madrid boss. "He really is doing an amazing season.

"We are really happy with him and he is one of the reasons we are at a balance with the number of goals we score and concede with zero [goal difference] after 25 matches. We are defending well like a pack, but we have a very good goalkeeper.

"It was difficult. We expected a tough match. From the beginning they pressed a lot in our part of the pitch and we had to defend deep. We couldn't regain the ball.

"Playing against Chelsea and Tottenham in four days is too much. We did all the best we could but it was not enough."