Tottenham have proven critics wrong - Eriksen

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen believes his team have finally swayed critics with their displays this season.

Mauricio Pochettino's largely youthful and exciting side were Leicester City's biggest challengers for the title.

Monday's 2-2 draw at Chelsea ended Tottenham's chances of winning the Premier League, but they remain on track to finish second.

Eriksen said their displays were enough for critics to finally give Spurs the credit they deserve.

"People have changed their minds about how they see Spurs," the Denmark international told Mirror Sport.

"Normally they are seen as exciting but inconsistent team. Now it's a bit of both. It's exciting games and the style how we play.

"It's a good start and it's something we have forced people to believe in us. I think we have changed people's minds."

Second-half goals from Gary Cahill and Eden Hazard saw Chelsea fight back from 2-0 down against Tottenham, seeing Leicester's first top-tier title secured.

Despite the result, Eriksen felt his side had shown enough of their quality at Stamford Bridge.

"In the last few seasons when we played Chelsea they tried to bully us. It has normally been Spurs backing down," he said.

"Luckily we turned it around and were able to play an even game. More for us in the first half, but it was an even game and it ended, unluckily for us, even."