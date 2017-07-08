Tottenham move in the works for Estudiantes youngster Foyth

Promising Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth could be heading to Tottenham after he confirmed the clubs were in talks over a transfer.

Foyth, 19, only made his Estudiantes debut last March and has appeared in just seven first-team matches.

However, a move to the Premier League is already on the cards with the centre-back, who started all three of Argentina's games at the Under-20 World Cup in May, stating his agent and club president Juan Sebastian Veron have gone to Tottenham to discuss a potential switch.

"I found out about Tottenham's interest through social networks. I would like to play in Europe, if something comes up that convinces me and the club I will go," Foyth told Radio Continental.

"I know that my agent and Veron are travelling to speak with Tottenham. I am feeling relaxed."

Foyth ruled out the possibility of heading to Zenit, who have already signed fellow Argentines Leandro Paredes and Sebastian Driussi in the close-season.

"My agent never told me that an offer had arrived from Zenit. I would not go to Russia right now," he said.

"If I do go it is not because I want to, but rather to help the club out economically."