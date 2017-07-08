Tottenham move in the works for Estudiantes youngster Foyth
Juan Foyth has only played seven first-team games for Estudiantes but is "feeling relaxed" about his team being in talks with Tottenham.
Promising Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth could be heading to Tottenham after he confirmed the clubs were in talks over a transfer.
Foyth, 19, only made his Estudiantes debut last March and has appeared in just seven first-team matches.
However, a move to the Premier League is already on the cards with the centre-back, who started all three of Argentina's games at the Under-20 World Cup in May, stating his agent and club president Juan Sebastian Veron have gone to Tottenham to discuss a potential switch.
"I found out about Tottenham's interest through social networks. I would like to play in Europe, if something comes up that convinces me and the club I will go," Foyth told Radio Continental.
"I know that my agent and Veron are travelling to speak with Tottenham. I am feeling relaxed."
Foyth ruled out the possibility of heading to Zenit, who have already signed fellow Argentines Leandro Paredes and Sebastian Driussi in the close-season.
"My agent never told me that an offer had arrived from Zenit. I would not go to Russia right now," he said.
"If I do go it is not because I want to, but rather to help the club out economically."
