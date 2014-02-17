Tottenham need in-form Adebayor, says Kaboul

Adebayor found himself out of favour at White Hart Lane under former head coach Andre Villas-Boas, but has scored eight goals in 10 Premier League appearances since Sherwood took over.

Kaboul feels the Togo international has become a vital player for Tottenham, adding that the club can feel able to push for a top-four finish with Adebayor in such a rich vein of form.

"If you give confidence someone like Ade, he will repay you so much more," Kaboul told the London Evening Standard. "He will give you the best, and that is what is happening now.

"Every player can always do better, but he is performing very well and we need him.

"The thing with Emmanuel is that he has always been a top player. He has always been up there, and he is not someone I have ever seen as an average player."

Tottenham travel to Ukraine to face Dnipro in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, before visiting Norwich City in the Premier League on Sunday.