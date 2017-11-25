Tottenham not good enough in West Brom draw, says Kane

Harry Kane branded Tottenham's display in the 1-1 draw against West Brom as "not good enough" and said Mauricio Pochettino's team cannot blame Wembley for their current indifferent form.

Salomon Rondon hit an early opener for managerless Albion, with Dele Alli, Davinson Sanchez and Hugo Lloris all culpable.

Spurs struggled for fluency thereafter and, despite Kane levelling with his ninth Premier League goal of the season in the 74th minute, they were unable to force a win.

Pochettino's men have a solitary victory from their past four attempts in the top flight and are five points shy of second-placed Manchester United, while leaders Manchester City will be 13 points better off if they can beat Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

"We're disappointed," Kane told BBC Sport.

"We have to look back and see why we were slow getting going in the first half. But it's not good enough.

"And it leaves us quite far behind in the league, now, we just have to look to Tuesday [when Tottenham travel to Leicester]."

Since their rousing Champions League win over Real Madrid at the start of the month, Tottenham have scraped a 1-0 win at their temporary home over Crystal Palace before Saturday's latest setback.

Asked whether Wembley was serving to motivate opponents, Kane replied: "That's part of playing here. We should be able to play better and beat these sides.

"We have to just figure it out and keep working."