Tottenham optimistic over Kane, Lloris renewals

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is confident Hugo Lloris and Harry Kane will extend their contracts with the club.

Recent reports suggest the duo are considering their options as Tottenham are reluctant to match their wage demands, with Manchester United believed to be keeping a close eye on Kane's situation.

Pochettino has ensured Spurs fans there is no reason for concern, though, and is confident the duo will stay put.

"They are very happy here and we are very happy too. That is the most important thing," Pochettino told reporters.

"There is some rumour that can affect our fans but they should not be worried about things like this because the players want to be here in the long term.

"I think they are talking maybe about improving and extending the contract and I think in the future it will not be a problem to do."

Kane returned to action in Spurs' 1-1 draw with Arsenal before the international break after a spell on the sidelines due to injury, but he did not feature for England against Scotland and Spain.

Pochettino is optimistic about the striker's chances of playing the full 90 minutes versus West Ham on Saturday.

"We will see about Harry and whether he is ready to play 90 minutes," Pochettino added.

"The training was good after the international team, but he felt a bit tired because it was hard training from Monday until Thursday.

"But yes maybe he can play 90 minutes. He is in good condition."