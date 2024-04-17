Harry Kane ‘curse’ sees Bayern Munich teammate's historic career-long streak abruptly ended

By Joe Mewis
published

Bayern Munich were forced to watch on as Bayer Leverkusen secured their first-ever Bundesliga title at the weekend

Harry Kane and Kingsley Coman
Harry Kane and Kingsley Coman (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of European football’s most remarkable streaks came to an end this weekend - and fans are blaming the ‘Harry Kane curse’. 

Bayern Munich were forced to watch as rivals Bayer Leverkusen wrapped up a first-ever Bundesliga title at the weekend when they thrashed Werder Bremen 5-0 to give Xabi Alonso’s side an unassailable 16-point lead at the top of the table, with five games remaining. 

