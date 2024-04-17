Harry Kane ‘curse’ sees Bayern Munich teammate's historic career-long streak abruptly ended

One of European football’s most remarkable streaks came to an end this weekend - and fans are blaming the ‘Harry Kane curse’.

Bayern Munich were forced to watch as rivals Bayer Leverkusen wrapped up a first-ever Bundesliga title at the weekend when they thrashed Werder Bremen 5-0 to give Xabi Alonso’s side an unassailable 16-point lead at the top of the table, with five games remaining.

That ended Kane’s hopes of a first-ever league title following a summer move from Tottenham, but it also marked the end of teammate Kingsley Coman’s run of winning the league title in every season of his career.

Harry Kane (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coman’s professional debut came at the age of 16 in February 2013 at Paris Saint-Germain, who would go on to win the Ligue 1 title that season and follow it up with another success 12 months later.

A move to Juventus followed in 2014, with Coman winning Serie A in both of his seasons in Turin. The France international moved to Bayern in 2015, initially on loan and was a key player in eight consecutive title-winning seasons.

That made it 12 league titles in 11 years (he double-dipped with Juve and Bayern in 2015/16), but now for the first time since making his professional debut, Coman cannot call himself a title winner.

Naturally, the end of Coman’s streak coinciding with Kane’s arrival did not go unnoticed on social media, with hundreds of posts ‘blaming’ the England captain’s ‘curse’ for putting an end to Coman’s run, despite Kane netting 32 times in 29 Bundesliga appearances this season.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Coman still has a chance to ensure that he does not suffer a first trophyless season, as Bayern look to progress past Kane’s old rivals Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday evening.

More Bayern Munich stories

Bayer Leverkusen win first-ever Bundesliga title: what Xabi Alonso's men could still achieve after ending Bayern Munich dominance in Germany

Thomas Tuchel 'very sad' as Bayern Munich lose key player to injury ahead of Arsenal clash

Harry Kane has unlocked a new weapon ahead of England's Euro 2024 tilt