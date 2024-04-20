Tottenham urged to sign 'next Mohamed Salah' who will 'fit in perfectly' after missing out on Liverpool ace

Tottenham Hotspur have been urged to avoid the mistake they made by not signing Mohamed Salah years before he moved to Liverpool by making a move for a Bundesliga star who will "fit prfectly" at the north London club,

Spurs still need to add quality to their armoury in the final third, having not replaced Harry Kane after his move to Bayern Munich last summer.

Despite their positive performances under Ange Postecoglou, there are still question marks over the team's attack, with Son Heung-min and Richarlison the top scorers on 15 and 11 goals in all competitions, respectively.

Omar Marmoush gestures during Eintracht Frankfurt's Bundesliga game against Union Berlin in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spurs have been linked with a number of attacking players in recent weeks and months and with doubts persisting over loan signing Timo Werner, there could be a couple of additions to the club's front line this summer.

And now, the north London club have been told they should move quickly to sign Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Former Tottenham attacker Mido believes his compatriot would "fit in perfectly" under Postecoglou in N17.

"Years ago I advised Spurs to sign Salah when he was still at Basel," Mido wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"They never listened to me..now I’m telling you plz go for Marmoush he will be great signing will fit in perfectly in Angie’s system as a left or right winger..hard worker top professional and can score goals..plz Levy sign Marmoush from Frankfurt."

Marmoush, who is 25 years old, can play across the attack and has scored 16 goals in 37 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

