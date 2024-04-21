Tottenham report: Harry Kane tipped for shock London return, snubbing Spurs for controversial move

Harry Kane "wants to come home" less than 12 months after leaving Tottenham for Bayern Munich, according to former Liverpool and England striker Stan Collymore.

Kane has been in prolific form during his first season at Bayern, banging in 33 goals in 30 Bundesliga games so far (as well as seven in 10 in the Champions League), but his wait for a league title must go on after Bayer Leverkusen wrapped up the German championship last weekend – ending Bayern's 11-year stranglehold.

And it's been speculated that England's captain and record goalscorer might already be looking to end his spell with the Bavarian giants.

Kane was on target as Bayern thrashed Union Berlin 5-1 on Saturday (Image credit: Alamy)

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, Collymore said: "So the Kane jinx continues to strike in Munich as [Leverkusen] win the title, which leaves the question: will Bayern look to cash in on Harry's super individual season, potentially after a good [Euro 2024], to [one of] several clubs who arguably need his services, or does he stay, juke it out again next season and wrestle the Bundesliga back?"

The "jinx" to which Collymore refers to is Kane's lack of any silverware throughout his career to date, with Spurs' last trophy – the 2007/08 League Cup – coming several years before he'd even made his professional debut.

Kane joined Bayern for an initial £86m last July, leaving Spurs as the club's all-time leading goalscorer (Image credit: Alamy)

Collymore went even further, though, claiming: "I think secretly he wants to come home [to England], and if you were Manchester United, potentially with a new manager and under new ownership, the signing of Kane would represent cache and intent.

"Chelsea also could use not only his goals but his experience to help the young pups along. I thought earlier on this season that he should stay and fight [Leverkusen] next season to get the title back, but I'm particularly warming to Kane to Chelsea."

It's fair to say a move to the Blues, one of Spurs' major rivals, would not go down with Kane's adoring public in North London (then again, would they be particularly happy if he joined Man United either...?).

