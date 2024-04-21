Tottenham report: Harry Kane tipped for shock London return, snubbing Spurs for controversial move

By Tom Hancock
published

Kane left Spurs for Bayern Munich less than a year ago, but his goals weren't enough to secure a 12th straight Bundesliga title

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich
(Image credit: Alamy)

Harry Kane "wants to come home" less than 12 months after leaving Tottenham for Bayern Munich, according to former Liverpool and England striker Stan Collymore.

Kane has been in prolific form during his first season at Bayern, banging in 33 goals in 30 Bundesliga games so far (as well as seven in 10 in the Champions League), but his wait for a league title must go on after Bayer Leverkusen wrapped up the German championship last weekend – ending Bayern's 11-year stranglehold.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1