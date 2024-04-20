Harry Kane closing in on BEST EVER scoring season after free-kick strike in big Bayern Munich win

Harry Kane is closing in on his best-ever scoring season in club football after netting with a free-kick in Bayern Munich's 5-1 win over Union Berlin on Saturday.

Bayern have already missed out on the Bundesliga, having won it for the past 11 seasons, after Bayer Leverkusen clinched the title last weekend.

But the Bavarians could still win a trophy this season after they edged out Arsenal in the Champions League on Tuesday to advance to the semi-finals with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Kane curled home a free-kick in added time at the end of the first half against Union Berlin on Saturday and assisted Mathys Tel for Bayern's fourth goal later on in a 5-1 win for Thomas Tuchel's side.

The England captain now has 33 goals in the Bundesliga this season, with four fixtures remaining in the competiton, and 40 in all competitions so far in 2023/24.

That leaves him just one short of his best-ever return for a season – his 41 goals in 48 games for Tottenham in 2017/18.

This season, Kane's 40 goals have come in just 41 games and he has at least six matches still to play – four in the Bundesliga and two against Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League. If Bayern get through that tie, he would have a seventh game.

"Very good week for us!" Kane wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after the game. "Nice to sign it off with a free kick Let’s keep this momentum going."

Next up for Bayern is a home match against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga next Saturday.

