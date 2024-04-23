Tottenham in offer for the next Jack Grealish, who could transform their attack: report
Tottenham are looking to bring in a young talent with attributes comparable to Jack Grealish, as Ange Postecoglou reshapes his side ahead of the summer
Tottenham Hotspur are looking at bringing in a superstar comparable to Jack Grealish, as Ange Postecoglou aims to add another dimension to his attack.
The Lilywhites are still in the hunt for Champions League football but have had to recalibrate their attack of late, with Postecoglou wanting more width from his right-winger. Dejan Kulusevski favours cutting in, making Brennan Johnson a more orthodox width-holder out wide.
With James Maddison's output having dropped since his solid start to the season, Tottenham are said to want to add more creativity to this side – and could do so with a shrew buy that they're set to make an offer for.
Damga Gazetesi in Turkey claims that Spurs and Bayer Leverkusen have “stepped in” to sign Fenerbahce’s Sebastian Szymanski.
With 12 goals and 17 assists from 50 games, the Pole has taken to Turkish football well and is also said to be of interest to Napoli. Another Turkish outlet, Fotomac, confirms that Szymanski's future lies away from Istanbul.
Fener are said to want €30 million – though Spurs would probably want to negotiate that down. In FourFourTwo's view, there is interest there, though the price will be key.
It remains unlikely that Tottenham will pay €30m for a star untested outside Europe's top five leagues, though if Tottenham could talk the Turkish side down to two-thirds of that price, the 24-year-old could prove to be a bargain in a summer in which Postecoglou will look to overhaul his squad even further.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Szymanski is valued at €20m by Transfermarkt.
More Tottenham Hotspur stories
Harry Kane has been tipped to return to London – but not with Spurs. The all-time leading Lilywhites scorer is having his best-ever season at Bayern.
One 'ridiculous' deal is close, while 'the next Mohamed Salah' has been tipped, too. Anthony Martial has been linked, as has one versatile star.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.