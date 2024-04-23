Tottenham in offer for the next Jack Grealish, who could transform their attack: report

Tottenham Hotspur are looking at bringing in a superstar comparable to Jack Grealish, as Ange Postecoglou aims to add another dimension to his attack.

The Lilywhites are still in the hunt for Champions League football but have had to recalibrate their attack of late, with Postecoglou wanting more width from his right-winger. Dejan Kulusevski favours cutting in, making Brennan Johnson a more orthodox width-holder out wide.

With James Maddison's output having dropped since his solid start to the season, Tottenham are said to want to add more creativity to this side – and could do so with a shrew buy that they're set to make an offer for.

James Maddison is still Tottenham's chief chance creator (Image credit: Getty Images)

Damga Gazetesi in Turkey claims that Spurs and Bayer Leverkusen have “stepped in” to sign Fenerbahce’s Sebastian Szymanski.

With 12 goals and 17 assists from 50 games, the Pole has taken to Turkish football well and is also said to be of interest to Napoli. Another Turkish outlet, Fotomac, confirms that Szymanski's future lies away from Istanbul.

Fener are said to want €30 million – though Spurs would probably want to negotiate that down. In FourFourTwo's view, there is interest there, though the price will be key.

Sebastian Szymanski is wanted by Spurs (Image credit: Huseyin Yavuz/ dia images via Getty Images)

It remains unlikely that Tottenham will pay €30m for a star untested outside Europe's top five leagues, though if Tottenham could talk the Turkish side down to two-thirds of that price, the 24-year-old could prove to be a bargain in a summer in which Postecoglou will look to overhaul his squad even further.

Szymanski is valued at €20m by Transfermarkt.

