Tottenham in offer for the next Jack Grealish, who could transform their attack: report

By Mark White
published

Tottenham are looking to bring in a young talent with attributes comparable to Jack Grealish, as Ange Postecoglou reshapes his side ahead of the summer

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou looks on during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 07, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has a busy summer ahead (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking at bringing in a superstar comparable to Jack Grealish, as Ange Postecoglou aims to add another dimension to his attack.

The Lilywhites are still in the hunt for Champions League football but have had to recalibrate their attack of late, with Postecoglou wanting more width from his right-winger. Dejan Kulusevski favours cutting in, making Brennan Johnson a more orthodox width-holder out wide.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.