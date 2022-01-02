Tottenham report: Antonio Conte set to land unsettled Adama Traore as his first signing

Tottenham Hotspur are set to raid Wolverhampton Wanderers for star Adama Traore, after years of being linked with the winger.

Traore was rumoured to be heading to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer when former manager Nuno Espirito Santo took over the club – but according to reports, Antonio Conte has identified the player as a potential fit to play at right wing-back.

Tottenham have favoured Emerson Royal on the right flank all season. Royal only joined in the summer but Conte is said to be looking at other options.

And the north Londoners have previous when it comes to signing Wolves right wing-backs, having landed Matt Doherty from the Midlands outfit under Jose Mourinho.

Traore could be the perfect fit there for Spurs.

Not only is the Spain international famously strong and good at dribbling, he has played as a wing-back before under Santo. Under Conte, he may not be tasked with as much defending as one may think.

The 25-year-old is also capable of playing in a frontline and could well be favoured in attack. With Conte looking to counter against teams and win games with less possession, Traore could be an excellent outlet.

Wolves may well be tempted to sell, too. Traore has not been one of Bruno Lage's more trusted forwards and a sale could fund new stars in January.