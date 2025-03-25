Tottenham chasing Premier League star to help unlock Dejan Kulusevski: report

Tottenham are looking to bring in a new signing ahead of next season that will help get the best out of Dejan Kulusevski in 2025/26.

Kulusevski has been Tottenham's stand-out peformer in a poor season at the club, with his goals and assists ensuring Spurs don't slip even further down the Premier League table.

While the 24-year-old arrived at the club primarily as a right-winger, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has now increasingly started using him more centrally, where he can have an even greater impact on the game. That could be set to continue next season as well, with their latest transfer target providing more strength to the side.

Tottenham want to bring in a new right-winger

Tottenham want an upgrade on Johnson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brennan Johnson has largely started at right-wing for Tottenham this season, providing width and pace to their attack. Inconsistency has hampered the club's progress, though, with Johnson coming under plenty of scrutiny during the campaign, too.

As a result, Tottenham are looking for an upgrade on Johnson, and they might have just found the perfect player from the Premier League to take up that mantle.

Tottenham boss Postecoglou could be provided with more firepower (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TBR Football, Tottenham are interested in signing Noni Madueke from Chelsea this summer, with the winger free to leave after falling out of favour with Enzo Maresca.

Madueke started the season strongly under Maresca, scoring a hat-trick against Wolves and cementing his spot on the right-wing in the starting XI. While he is now out with a hamstring injury, Maresca has questioned the 23-year-old on a number of occasions this term, suggesting that he "stopped playing" and is something "we need to improve immediately".

That has caused Chelsea to be open to selling Madueke in the summer, with Tottenham keen on taking him across the capital. The report suggests that Tottenham have been interested in Madueke since before he joined Chelsea, with his performances at PSV catching the club's attention.

Signing Madueke would allow Kulusevski to start games from the No.10 position he has excelled in at times this season as well, with the Swede often used on the right-wing to compensate for a lack of balance in the side.

Tottenham are keen on adding Madueke to their squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

With five years still remaining on his Chelsea contract, Madueke is valued at £33.4m by Transfermarkt. He moved to Stamford Bridge in January 2023 for £28.5m, with the report also suggesting that Newcastle and Aston Villa are interested in signing the English forward.

In FourFourTwo's view, Tottenham making an effort to sign Madueke certainly makes sense, with the winger possessing qualities Postecoglou's squad lacks. Whether Chelsea are willing to let a player leave who has once proved so useful is another story entirely, however.

Tottenham are back in Premier League action on Thursday, 3 April when they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.