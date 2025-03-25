Tottenham chasing Premier League star to help unlock Dejan Kulusevski: report

By published

Tottenham are looking to provide Dejan Kulusevski with more support next season

Dejan Kulusevski celebrates after scoring for Tottenham against Ipswich Town in February 2025.
Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski celebrates scoring (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham are looking to bring in a new signing ahead of next season that will help get the best out of Dejan Kulusevski in 2025/26.

Kulusevski has been Tottenham's stand-out peformer in a poor season at the club, with his goals and assists ensuring Spurs don't slip even further down the Premier League table.

While the 24-year-old arrived at the club primarily as a right-winger, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has now increasingly started using him more centrally, where he can have an even greater impact on the game. That could be set to continue next season as well, with their latest transfer target providing more strength to the side.

Tottenham want to bring in a new right-winger

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 9: Brennan Johnson of Tottenham Hotspur FC during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 9, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Tottenham want an upgrade on Johnson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brennan Johnson has largely started at right-wing for Tottenham this season, providing width and pace to their attack. Inconsistency has hampered the club's progress, though, with Johnson coming under plenty of scrutiny during the campaign, too.

As a result, Tottenham are looking for an upgrade on Johnson, and they might have just found the perfect player from the Premier League to take up that mantle.

Tottenham are in a rut under Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham boss Postecoglou could be provided with more firepower (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TBR Football, Tottenham are interested in signing Noni Madueke from Chelsea this summer, with the winger free to leave after falling out of favour with Enzo Maresca.

Madueke started the season strongly under Maresca, scoring a hat-trick against Wolves and cementing his spot on the right-wing in the starting XI. While he is now out with a hamstring injury, Maresca has questioned the 23-year-old on a number of occasions this term, suggesting that he "stopped playing" and is something "we need to improve immediately".

That has caused Chelsea to be open to selling Madueke in the summer, with Tottenham keen on taking him across the capital. The report suggests that Tottenham have been interested in Madueke since before he joined Chelsea, with his performances at PSV catching the club's attention.

Signing Madueke would allow Kulusevski to start games from the No.10 position he has excelled in at times this season as well, with the Swede often used on the right-wing to compensate for a lack of balance in the side.

Noni Madueke will be hoping for a recall after he was dropped to the bench against Everton Tottenham

Tottenham are keen on adding Madueke to their squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

With five years still remaining on his Chelsea contract, Madueke is valued at £33.4m by Transfermarkt. He moved to Stamford Bridge in January 2023 for £28.5m, with the report also suggesting that Newcastle and Aston Villa are interested in signing the English forward.

In FourFourTwo's view, Tottenham making an effort to sign Madueke certainly makes sense, with the winger possessing qualities Postecoglou's squad lacks. Whether Chelsea are willing to let a player leave who has once proved so useful is another story entirely, however.

Tottenham are back in Premier League action on Thursday, 3 April when they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

More about stories
Ipswich Town third kit for 2024/25 season

'The pink kit was quite divisive to begin with: a lot of people were unsure of it but I think the Tottenham game has cemented it as this epic kit' Ed Sheeran talks about designing Ipswich shirt - and how it ties into his music
Sporting striker and Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres

'He will go' Arsenal set for Viktor Gyokeres talks, with agent a friend of Mikel Arteta - following Sporting president tease: report
Ipswich Town third kit for 2024/25 season

'The pink kit was quite divisive to begin with: a lot of people were unsure of it but I think the Tottenham game has cemented it as this epic kit' Ed Sheeran talks about designing Ipswich shirt - and how it ties into his music
See more latest
Most Popular
Ipswich Town third kit for 2024/25 season
'The pink kit was quite divisive to begin with: a lot of people were unsure of it but I think the Tottenham game has cemented it as this epic kit' Ed Sheeran talks about designing Ipswich shirt - and how it ties into his music
Sporting striker and Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres
'He will go' Arsenal set for Viktor Gyokeres talks, with agent a friend of Mikel Arteta - following Sporting president tease: report
The Stretford End stand at Old Trafford
Manchester United rejected offer of FREE 80,000-seater stadium in 2002 that would have saved them £2bn: report
Manchester United goalkeeper #24 Andre Onana celebrates his team second goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 7, 2024.
Andre Onana edging closer to Manchester United exit, following Sir Jim Ratcliffe comments: report
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton &amp; Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on April 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
King Henry VIII blocking Chelsea from expanding Stamford Bridge
Natalia Arroyo, Manager of Aston Villa, looks on following the Barclays Women&#039;s Super League match between Aston Villa FC and Manchester United FC at Villa Park on March 23, 2025 in Birmingham, England.
"I am just as scared as the players are, I don't want to be the manager of a relegated team," Aston Villa boss on prospects of top-flight survival
Myles Lewis-Skelly of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team&#039;s third goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC at Emirates Stadium on February 02, 2025 in London, England.
Arsenal report: Myles Lewis-Skelly could be set for a surprise new challenge, following Mikel Arteta transfer masterplan
MUNICH, GERMANY - MARCH 08: Harry Kane of Bayern Munich reacts during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and VfL Bochum 1848 at the Allianz Arena on March 08, 2025 in Munich, Germany. FC Bayern will wear a special anniversary collection kit to mark the club’s 125th anniversary. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) Liverpool striker
Liverpool 'at the front of the line' to bring Harry Kane back to the Premier League: report
Liverpool star and Real Madrid target, Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool report: Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid 'confirmed' with contract revealed
Mikel Arteta is likely to see his side finish 2nd in the Premier League for the second successive season
Arsenal star spent the international break in talks with another club: report