Tottenham sell Pritchard to Norwich City

Tottenham have sold attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard to Championship outfit Norwich City.

The 23-year-old signed a four-year deal at Carrow Road on Thursday after being told he was not part of Mauricio Pochettino's plans at Spurs.

Last month, the Tottenham boss told three players – Pritchard, new Roma defender Federico Fazio and midfielder Nabil Bentaleb – they were free to look for a new club.

Pritchard - who has reportedly cost £8million - has struggled to recover his most promising form since sustaining an ankle injury in the 2015 European Under-21 Championship and spent an unsuccessful period on loan with West Brom last season.

"I'm ready to come here, fight for my place and hopefully play well," Pritchard told Norwich's official website.

"I feel I need to go out and prove myself again in football. I'm 23 now so it's about time I had my own path really.

"I've had a full pre-season and with our first game at the weekend I'm looking forward to hopefully bedding myself in quickly."

We are delighted to announce the signing of on a four-year deal! More: August 4, 2016

After suffering relegation from the Premier League last season, manager Alex Neil feels Pritchard's arrival boosts Norwich's chances of a swift return to the top flight.

He said: "Alex is an exciting player who is capable of both scoring and creating goals.

"He is proven at this level having excelled at Brentford two seasons ago, and adds to our attacking options. I’m really looking forward to working with him on a day-to-day basis."