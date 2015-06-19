Tottenham star Kane prepared for extra attention

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is preparing himself for the extra attention he is sure to receive from opposition Premier League defenders next season.

Kane enjoyed a rapid rise to stardom last season as he scored 31 goals in all competitions for the White Hart Lane club.

That form earned him international recognition with the England senior team, while Manchester United have been linked with a move for his services during the close-season.

Kane is aware that he is now a marked man for other teams, but he has vowed to improve on an excellent breakthrough season.

"I haven't set any targets yet for next year but I know it’s going to be tough," Kane, who is currently on England Under-21 duty at the European Championship, told Goal.

"Defenders are going to be more wary of me but I'm ready for that. All I can do is concentrate on my own performances, do it again next year and try to improve.

"I think defenders are giving me more attention now but that's part of it and you have to deal with that as a striker. If you're scoring goals people are going to pay more attention.

"It's about how you cope with that so that's something I've got to learn and deal with next year.

"Obviously a lot has changed in nine months, it's been great and I've enjoyed every moment of it. Hopefully it's just the beginning.

"I think I've matured - I've had to mature and get used to a different life on and off the pitch. But that's part of it and I was ready for that. I had prepared myself because this is where I always wanted to get to.

"It doesn't stop here. I want to keep progressing and keep working hard - and keep getting better."