Tottenham target does not want to be sold this summer – report

Dani Ceballos's Real Madrid career looks to be over, but the young Spaniard is desperate to prove he can still be a success at the Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane has been quick to ring the changes at Madrid, who finished nearly 20 points behind Barcelona in La Liga last season, and it seems Ceballos is not in his plans.

This will encourage Mauricio Pochettino and Spurs, who have been linked with Ceballos. €50m is said to be the asking price, with Inter, Sevilla, Milan, Napoli, Real Betis and Arsenal all also reportedly interested.

However, Ceballos would favour a loan move or having a buy-back clause inserted into any contract he may sign.

Ceballos is far from the only player whose future at Madrid is uncertain: Gareth Bale, Martin Odegaard and Sergio Reguilon also may be looking for new clubs this summer.

With Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Rodrygo Goes and Ferland Mendy already signed, and Zidane keen on recruiting Paul Pogba from Manchester United, it's clear he wants to shake things up. Though Ceballos may have faith in himself, it appears Zidane doesn't, and that the writing is already on the wall.

