Tottenham v Crystal Palace: Pochettino confident in Spurs' squad depth

Mauricio Pochettino stressed the importance of utilising squad depth as Tottenham continue a hectic schedule with an FA Cup fifth-round tie against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Spurs put in a brilliant showing to beat Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday to move within two points of Premier League leaders Leicester City.

There was little time to celebrate their victory, though, as they travelled to Fiorentina for Thursday's Europa League last-32 first-leg tie, which finished 1-1.

Head coach Pochettino made six changes to his starting XI for that fixture and the Argentine faces more selection quandaries as Spurs prepare for their third match in a run of seven in 21 days.

"We have a strong squad to try to fight for every competition, we need to use all of the squad," said Pochettino, whose side are on an eight-match unbeaten run.

"It is not important to talk about using the squad. It is important how we compete, we have big motivation."

While Spurs are riding the crest of a wave, Alan Pardew's Palace make the trip to White Hart Lane in a rut having failed to win their past nine league matches.

Indeed, Palace's only victories since December 19 have come in the Cup against Southampton and Stoke City.

Despite their poor run, Scott Dann believes Palace – who lost 3-1 to Tottenham in the league last month – may they have an edge due to Spurs' busy run.

"You'd like to think we'll have a clearer week to prepare than them," he told the Croydon Advertiser.

"Spurs have got a big squad, so they can change things around, but we'll be going into the game hopeful we can get through to the next round.

"Anyone can beat anyone in the FA Cup – and we can beat anyone. Obviously, we're not in a great run at the minute, but there's no reason why we can't go there and beat them."

Spurs are set to come up against a familiar face in Emmanuel Adebayor, who spent four years at White Hart Lane before being released in September.

The Togo international, who scored his first Palace goal against Watford last week, has fond memories of his time at Tottenham, but is focused purely on getting a result for his new employers.

"I enjoyed my time at White Hart Lane. It's a club I know well, but I can't say thank you enough to the Spurs fans," he said.

"It's going to be hard because Spurs are at the top of their game and playing well at the moment.

"For me, I am going out there to help Crystal Palace to make the next round."