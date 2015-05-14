Tottenham v Hull City: Robertson ready for one of biggest games of his career

Andrew Robertson insists his Hull City team-mates are prepared for one of the biggest games of their careers in Saturday's crucial Premier League trip to Tottenham.

Victories over Crystal Palace and Liverpool last month gave Hull renewed hope of avoiding relegation to the Championship.

However, a 3-1 loss to Arsenal curtailed that momentum before a 1-0 defeat at home to relegated Burnley last weekend left Steve Bruce's men in the bottom three and two points adrift of safety with just two matches to go.

Fellow strugglers Sunderland and Leicester City face off at the Stadium of Light, meaning that Hull cannot be mathematically relegated this weekend, but another defeat would leave them with an uphill task against Manchester United on the final day.

And full-back Robertson was in no doubt as to the importance of the clash at White Hart Lane.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "Everyone knows how disappointing last weekend was for us but we can't afford to dwell on that.

"We've got two massive games coming up and we've just got to train hard to be ready for the weekend and to get the result we need on Saturday.

"The two games we have left are bigger than cup finals now and will probably be among the biggest games that some of us will play in our career.

"We're in the relegation zone now so we have to pick up results. That has to start on Saturday and hopefully we can pick up three points to look up the table again."

Sixth-placed Tottenham, who are without the suspended Vlad Chiriches and on course to secure a UEFA Europa League spot, needed a last-gasp goal from Christian Eriksen to win November's reverse fixture 2-1.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have tailed off in recent weeks - losing three of their last five games - and put in a poor performance in last weekend's 3-0 defeat at Stoke City.

Pochettino said: "We need to be more consistent next season. This season we played very well in many, many games but we are not consistent.

"We need to keep our level the whole season. I believe because we didn't do that we missed out on the top four. This season has been a learning experience for the players. We cannot repeat the performance we had in the first half against Stoke."

Hull remain without Curtis Davies (thigh), Mohamed Diame (knee) and Gaston Ramirez (hamstring).