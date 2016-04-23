Tottenham v West Brom: Lloris wants Spurs to focus on themselves

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris insists they can only afford to focus on themselves as Mauricio Pochettino's men host West Brom aiming to keep pace in the Premier League title race.

Spurs welcome West Brom to White Hart Lane on Monday, by which point the London club could be eight points behind leaders Leicester City, who take on Swansea City a day earlier.

Any Tottenham slip-up in the wake of a Leicester win would all but end Spurs' hopes of winning a first league title since 1961.

Goalkeeper Lloris told Sky Sports: "The key is to be focused on ourselves. We know if we are consistent until the end we can be rewarded, of course it's not just up to us, but Leicester should drop points, if not then they deserve the trophy.

"We are in a good position and situation and it is a great chance for us. So we need to carry on and we will see what happens at the end of the season. Nobody can guess what will happen.

"We need to be consistent and not think about what is happening around us. We are strong together. We know where we want to be at the end and we try to work hard and prepare as well as possible.

"We are very motivated because we have a chance to do something great for the club."

The hosts have no new injury worries, with midfielder Nabil Bentaleb their only absentee as he recovers from a knee problem.

Chris Brunt (knee) and James Morrison (hamstring) remain on the sidelines for the visitors, while Alex Pritchard is ineligible to face his parent club.

With a big gap between West Brom and the relegation zone, Tony Pulis' men appear to have little to play for in the final four games of the campaign.

But Jonas Olsson is adamant the Midlands club have plenty to keep them motivated in the end-of-season run-in.

"We still have four games and we have to do our very best for the fans who travel to watch us", Olsson told West Brom's official website.

"It's important for the club and for the players to finish well to prepare for next season.

"There will be a few players in the squad who will be going to Euro 2016 so they will want to prepare in the best possible way for that.

"There is still a lot of things to play for."

Spurs – who have scored seven goals in their last two games – were held 1-1 at The Hawthorns in December, while West Brom have not won an away league match since February.

Key Opta Stats:

- Tottenham have won 11 of their last 18 Premier League matches at White Hart Lane (W11 D5 L2).

- West Brom have won just one of their last 12 Premier League games against Spurs (W1 D6 L5), but that victory came in the last visit to White Hart Lane.

- The Baggies have lost just once in their last five Premier League visits to White Hart Lane (W1 D3 L1).

- Tottenham's Harry Kane has scored three goals in three Premier League games against West Brom.

- Coming in to this matchday, Spurs have the best attack (64 goals scored) and the best defence (25 goals conceded) in the Premier League.