Totti: I was afraid I would miss penalty

Francesco Totti feared he would miss the last-gasp penalty that saw Roma beat Sampdoria 3-2 on Sunday.

The veteran attacker, 39, stepped up to take the spot-kick well into stoppage time with the score at 2-2, but he made no mistake to deliver Roma the full three points.

"It was the first time I've been afraid of missing," Totti told Sky Italia.

"But I couldn’t miss in front of the Curva, in front of my people.

"Crowning the match with a goal and an assist was the perfect ending.

Francesco 's injury-time penalty winner was just too much for this young fan! September 11, 2016

"I feel relaxed. My mindset is just right, I'm happy, taking it day by day. Why stop when I feel like that? If my body holds up, my mind can help me do anything.

"We couldn't get into the game at the start, but a match lasts for 90 minutes.

"The team wants to achieve big things."

Extreme weather conditions in Rome temporarily made the pitch unplayable and the start of the second half was delayed for over an hour before Roma recorded their hard-fought win.