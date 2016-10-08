Totti open to coaching career

Roma legend Francesco Totti would be open to becoming a coach when he hangs up his boots, although he has acknowledged his character might get in the way of such a career move.

The 40-year-old's contract at the Stadio Olimpico is due to expire at the end of the 2016-17 campaign and he could then retire from professional football.

Totti has yet to make a final decision on his future, though, but he relishes the prospect of becoming a coach at Roma at some stage.

"I do not know what the future holds, but I know it will be something enjoyable," Totti told Corrierre dello Sport.

"Part of me would like to start coaching. But I am not thinking about it too much yet, because I know it might not be easy to handle a group of players with my character.

"But I see all my former team-mates starting a career as a coach. I know that something can happen after a while, because everybody seems to want to become a coach. Something can trigger changes in me as well. I can tell you that my character will change at some point.

"I honestly do not know yet what will happen in the future, but I hope to always be part of Roma. That is my wish. I want to help the club where I have spent most of my life. I would be really happy if I could help the club in some way."