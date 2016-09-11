Totti scores last-gasp winner after weather delay

Francesco Totti converted a penalty to earn a dramatic 3-2 win for Roma at home against Sampdoria on Sunday as he matched Paolo Maldini's record of playing in 25 Serie A seasons.

After extreme weather conditions in Rome temporarily made the pitch unplayable, the start of the second half was delayed for over an hour.

Sampdoria led 2-1 at the break after Luis Muriel and Fabio Quagliarella struck following an early opener scored by Mohamed Salah.

Roma coach Luciano Spalletti introduced Totti for his first appearance of the season at half-time as part of a double change and the veteran once again made a decisive impact for his side.

First, Totti set up fellow half-time substitute Edin Dzeko to level the scores, before Roma were awarded a penalty in the second minute of stoppage time.

The 39-year-old made no mistake and his first goal of the campaign means the former Italy international has now scored in 23 successive Serie A seasons as he continues to break more records.