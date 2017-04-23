Toulouse 1 Nice 1: Favre's men suffer hefty blow to title challenge
Valentin Eysseric prevented Nice from losing at Toulouse, but a 1-1 draw does little for their fading Ligue 1 title hopes.
Nice's slim Ligue 1 title hopes look to have been all-but ended as Lucien Favre's men could only draw 1-1 at Toulouse.
Failing to secure a win means Nice are now three points behind second-placed Monaco, who have two games in hand and play Lyon later on Sunday, and six adrift of leaders and defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.
Nice were on top for much of the first half and went close twice early on, with Mickael Le Bihan shooting over when one-on-one with Alban Lafont, before Jean Seri saw a free-kick come back off the post.
They failed to make the most of their time in the ascendancy, though, and Toulouse started the second period a much-improved force.
Unlike Nice, Toulouse did take advantage of being in charge, as Corentin Jean pounced on a loose ball in the area and fired left-footed into the bottom-right corner.
But their lead lasted less than three minutes, with Valentin Eysseric emphatically dispatching after Toulouse failed to clear a corner.
Younes Belhanda was tripped in the area by Somalia shortly after but did not get a penalty and chances were infrequent for the remainder, as Nice were resigned to dropping points.
