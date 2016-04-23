Toulouse 2 Lyon 3: Tolisso snatches three points for visitors

Corentin Tolisso spared Lyon's blushes as Bruno Genesio's side scored three late goals to seal a 3-2 Ligue 1 win over Toulouse.

Marcel Tisserand gave Toulouse the lead after 50 minutes, before a thrilling end to the game saw four goals scored in the final 17 minutes.

Clement Grenier's free kick squirmed under the body of Alban Lafont after 73 minutes to level for Lyon, before Alexandre Lacazette lashed past Alban Lafont to give the visitors the lead seven minutes later.

However, 19th-placed Toulouse were not finished as Wissam Ben Yedder restored parity two minutes later.

But Tolisso had the final say five minutes from time, ghosting in at the back post to tap home from close range to seal all three points for Lyon.