Toure absent from training ahead of City v Madrid

Yaya Toure remains a doubt for Manchester City's clash with Real Madrid after missing open training on Monday ahead of the Champions League semi-final.

City host Madrid at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday in the first leg of their maiden semi-final appearance in Europe’s premier competition and might have to do without one of their most influential players over recent seasons.

Toure, who has been troubled by heel and knee complaints over the past two months, appeared to pick up a thigh problem as he completed the closing stages of Saturday’s 4-0 Premier League win over Stoke City in discomfort.

players out and going through their warm-ups. No sign of Yaya Toure April 25, 2016

The 32-year-old Ivory Coast international missed the first leg of City's quarter-final triumph over Paris Saint-Germain through injury and only featured as a substitute late on in the decisive 1-0 defeat of the Ligue 1 champions at Eastlands.

Manuel Pellegrini paired Brazilian duo Fernandinho and Fernando at the base of his midfield to fine effect on that occasion and might be forced to do so once more against Madrid.

Toure was the only major absentee from training, with playmaker David Silva present alongside captain Vincent Kompany - both men seemingly untroubled by the respective ankle and calf woes that have hindered their season.