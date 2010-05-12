Toure agent fuels Arsenal rumours

Toure, the younger brother of Manchester City defender Kolo Toure, has already been linked with a move to the Premier League, with City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur all believed to be interested.

The Ivory Coast international, capped 45 times, helped guide the Catalans to an unprecedented treble last season, lifting the La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League trophies.

His services have not been used as often as he would have liked in 2009/10, leading to speculation suggesting the 26-year-old is keen to quit the Camp Nou club.

However, his representitive Dimitri Seluk has emphasised that Toure is happy at Barcelona and will only move if a big project comes along.

"Yaya is happy at Barcelona and will only leave for a big project at a big club," he said.

"But in England there are sides with great prestige and that could be decisive.”

Kolo played for Arsenal from 2002-09 before moving to Eastlands and, as a result, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is well aware of Yaya's talents - a fact which Seluk believes would work in his client's favour.

"Wenger knows Yaya, and I am convinced he could be a success with Arsenal,” he said.

Toure himself revealed earlier this year that he came close to joining Arsenal instead of Olympiakos in 2005 - and still cannot understand why the Gunners opted out of a deal.

"I was disappointed and never understood why Wenger did not want to close the deal," he told Marca.

"But one day I would like to play in the Premier League."

