Toure and Mignolet confident of Liverpool turnaround

Kolo Toure called on Liverpool to produce another rousing Europa League response after they went down 1-0 at Villarreal in the first leg of their semi-final.

The veteran defender was partly culpable as Denis Suarez dashed into the space behind him and on to Bruno's chipped pass to set up Adrian's stoppage-time winner for the hosts at El Madrigal on Thursday.

Liverpool booked their spot in the final four by coming from 3-1 down on the night and 4-2 on aggregate to defeat tournament favourites Borussia Dortmund in a remarkable comeback on Merseyside earlier this month and Toure hopes they can tap into some similar magic in next week's return clash.

He told BT Sport: "He put a great ball into the back of the defenders. Of course it was a very, very good ball but we can do better on that.

"You look for the positive now and there is another game.

"We had some occasions where we could have scored some goals as well. That's part of the game.

"Against Dortmund we showed we can respond. We know we can do it, we just need to believe.

"We just need to learn from the mistakes and play the same game we did against Dortmund."

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet made a fine save from Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu shortly before being breached by substitute Adrien.

Like Toure, he feels the tie remains in the balance.

"It was a very tactical game, there won't be many goals in it," he told BT Sport.

"They were tough to break adown but we had some chances. Hopefully it is all there for us to play for at home.

"We've scored a lot of goals since Christmas so let's do that again.

"We saw them, we analysed them, we knew their qualities. You're not fourth in La Liga without a good team."