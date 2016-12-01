Toure can win Premier League for Manchester City - Hart

Joe Hart believes Yaya Toure could make the difference in Manchester City's Premier League title bid after working his way back into Pep Guardiola's plans.

Toure found himself frozen out of the first team after a public row between Guardiola and the player's agent Dimitri Seluk, but returned to score twice in City's 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Though Hart was not offered a similar opportunity to earn a place in Guardiola's plans and shipped to Torino on a season-long loan, he remains enthused by Toure's redemption.

"It's great for him," Hart told Omnisport.

"It's been a situation that's been played out pretty much worldwide, but it looks like he's stayed focused and he's come back into the team and he's been important.

"Yaya's a special player. I played with him for years, he's got the ability to win you matches and win you leagues.

"Whatever's going on behind the scenes looks like it's sorted and he can get on with playing his football."

Hart admitted that Claudio Bravo's arrival put him on notice that his City career could be coming to an end, but he is happy with how the move to Italy has worked out.

Asked when he became aware he would have to leave City, Hart explained: "Probably at the start of the Premier League season. I was aware of it, that it was a strong possibility, but it was confirmed towards the end of August.

"It didn't leave me much time but I managed to find a solution and here I am."

He added: "I'm never going to tell anyone what to do but if you want to speak about my experience I've enjoyed what I've done.

"It's certainly new. It's interesting.

"You get to meet some great people you realise that football doesn't solely revolve around what's going on in England, there's plenty of support and love and interest and I'm really enjoying what I'm doing so if anyone asks me if I'm enjoying I'd say very much so."