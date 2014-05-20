Toure to clarify City future after World Cup

The player's agent Dimitri Seluk, who has previously accused City of a lack of respect for the midfielder, claimed an exit was on the cards after the club reportedly failed to acknowledge his birthday.

Toure turned 31 on May 13, two days after City clinched their second Premier League title in three seasons.

Following the comments made by Seluk, the Ivorian took to his official Twitter account to have his own say on the situation.

"Thanks for all the birthday messages today," he said. "Card from City just arrived...Must have got lost in the post. Haha.

"Jokes aside. Please do not take words that do not come out of MY mouth seriously. Judge my commitment to @MCFC by my performances.

"My agent was trying to make a point here on my behalf, joke aside. It seems important for me to make a statement..I am going to do so.

"Everything Dimitry said is true. He speaks for me. I will give an interview after (the) World Cup to explain."