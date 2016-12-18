Toure hails City desire in win against Arsenal

Yaya Toure believes Manchester City showed they have the required desire to return to the top of the Premier League in their 2-1 win against Arsenal.

City fell behind to Theo Walcott's early strike at the Etihad Stadium, but hit back in the second half through goals from Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling.

Pep Guardiola's men have slipped seven points adrift of leaders Chelsea in recent weeks, but Toure insists City have shown they have the qualities to compete at the top.

"It was brilliant," he told Sky Sports. "We need this focus and this kind of desire to go to the top.

"Arsenal have been a brilliant team from the beginning of the season until now, we did very well.

"It was very tough in the first half when they had a couple of chances, but defensively we were brilliant."

City were much improved in the second half after a disappointing opening 45 minutes and Toure credited Sterling for playing a crucial role in the turnaround.

"I think [in the second half] we had more hunger and were more clinical at the end," he said. "[Kelechi] Iheanacho and Raheem were brilliant and they gave us a lift.

"In the second half, we were more aggressive and we totally dominated the game. I think we deserved to win.

"It was about tactics and desire. We were more clever. Arsenal are very dangerous on the counter-attack, when they get the ball to Theo Walcott and Alexis [Sanchez]. They are very clever players, but I think the defence did very well.

"Then we have a fantastic striker like Raheem up front, who did a big, big job."

Sterling may have made the decisive contribution, but the England forward says earning the points against a title rival was more important.

"It's really good to get on the scoresheet, and, in the end, it got us the three points," he added. "That's the most important thing.

"Whether it's me or anyone else, it was important to get the win. It's a massive win."