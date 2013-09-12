Toure happy with Liverpool competition

Toure, a close-season acquisition from Manchester City, saw fellow centre-backs Mamadou Sakho and Tiago Ilori arrive at Anfield on transfer deadline day.

The duo complemented the earlier signing of left-back Aly Cissokho and the Ivorian Toure believes that both new centre-back recruits have boosted competition within the heart of the club's defence.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Toure said: "It has increased the competition and everybody has to work really hard every day.

"That is the only way we can make the team better and I'm glad we have signed two very, very good players.

"We know all about Mamadou Sakho, he is a very good player. Tiago has also come in from Portugal and is a really good defender as well."

Toure started Liverpool's first two Premier League matches of the season before missing out on the win over Manchester United due to a groin injury.

The 32-year-old could regain his place in Rodgers' side for the fixture against Swansea City on Monday and is targeting a return to action.

"I will always bring my experience," he continued.

"The competition will be fair and I will help them when they need it. We work as a team, but I will do my best to show the manager I can keep my place.

"I enjoy the responsibility (of leading by example). With the experience I have, I can help them and show them the way."