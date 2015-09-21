Toure: 'I feel 20 years old and want to play every City game'

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure feels reinvigorated and is hopeful his new-found energy can bring the Premier League title back to the Etihad Stadium.

Toure, 32, endured a mixed 2014-15 campaign as City relinquished the crown to Chelsea while again struggling in Europe, with the Ivorian's future the subject of much discussion following comments from his agent about a potential exit.

After a trophy-less season last time out, Toure says he wants to play every game and repay the club's support.

Ahead of Tuesday's League Cup clash with Sunderland, he told reporters: "I feel like I'm 20 years old because what this club has done for me, the fans, and until the last minute I want to fight for this club.

"They deserve that. We have a lot of targets this year and we will see how we end this season.

"The League Cup is very important. I'm always there for those games. I don't want to stop and have a rest. I don't care about rest.

"For me, until I get a serious injury, Toure is fit and wants to play. I hope I play against Sunderland.

"Why rest? I look younger and I want to play more. I'm a competitor. In football it's all about being a competitor."

Following defeat to Juventus in their Champions League opener, City tasted domestic defeat against West Ham on Saturday as their 100 per cent start to the Premier League ended.

However, Toure insists an unbeaten season - a feat Arsenal's 'Invincibles' achieved in 2003-04 - was never on the cards.

"In 38 games you will not see 38 wins. It's impossible in the Premier League now," he added.

"In Spain, La Liga, yes, and the French Ligue 1, maybe yes, but in the Premier League, no. You will never see that again.

"What's important is the last game of the season and whether you lift the trophy, or have lifted a couple of trophies. That's what matters for me."