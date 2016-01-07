Toure: Madrid will be interested if I maintain form

Veteran Liverpool defender Kolo Toure has jokingly talked up a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid as he contemplates his future.

Toure is out of contract at the end of the season, though it remains to be seen whether the 34-year-old will remain at Anfield.

Liverpool have suffered a defensive injury crisis, with Dejan Lovren, Martin Skrtel and Mamadou Sakho all sidelined.

Toure, who made a rare start in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Stoke City in the first leg of the League Cup semi-finals on Tuesday, battled through a muscle problem and the pain barrier in an inspiring display at Britannia Stadium and the Ivorian believes some of the world's best could come calling if he maintains his form.

"If I can play like that then maybe I will go to Real Madrid," Toure said.

"I don't know what I'll do at the end of this season but I'd like to stay in the Premier League.

"My kids are here and it is difficult to move. I am loving every day but God knows where I will be in a year’s time.

"But I hope it's playing football because I love it."