Toure pledges future to Manchester City

Mancini silenced speculation linking him with the vacant Russia job by signing a new five-year deal with the Premier League champions

His commitment to the Citizens has seen Toure follow suit after reports tipped him to return to Barcelona.

The powerful Ivory Coast midfielder has insisted he is happy at the Etihad Stadium and is determined to bring further success to City, both domestically and in Europe.

"I was very happy to hear the news that our manager has signed a new five-year deal," Toure told the club's official website.

"It is important for this club to have stability at all levels, especially after we have just won the title and the FA Cup the season before.

"It means there will be no changes or disruption to what has proved a winning formula and, for the long term, that can only be good for Manchester City.

"Now the manager can continue to build this club and plan for the future - let's not forget Sir Alex Ferguson has been at Manchester United for 25 years and they haven't done too badly over the years.

"On a personal level, I'm very happy because I want to win many more trophies with City and the manager has the same mentality as I do - he wants to win everything with this club and so do I.

"Of course, it's not only me - we have a whole squad who are hungry for more success and we are pulling in the same direction."