Toure reveals Manchester United snub

The Ivory Coast midfielder became Roberto Mancini's first marquee signing last month when he completed a £24-million move from Spanish giants Barcelona, signing a five-year contract worth a reported £200,000 per week.

And soon after he helped Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Barcelona team defeat the Red Devils in the 2009 Champions League final, Toure claims he snubbed interest from Sir Alex Ferguson to take him to Old Trafford.

"Last year Manchester United were interested in signing me," Toure told the The Guardian.

"When I was talking about renewing my contract [with Barca], United asked if I wanted to sign for them.

"United are a big club, one of the biggest in the world, but I chose Manchester City because they have not won anything for a long time."

Twelve months on, Toure has been tempted to join Mancini's revolution at Eastlands leading many to claim the move was entirely motivated by his huge pay-packet rather than the challenge that lies ahead.

But Toure reckons the prospect of teaming up with his brother in getting Manchester City into the Champions League and spurring them on to further glory was the main reason behind his decision to call time on his career at the Nou Camp.

“It's an interesting challenge for me and I hope everything goes well. I saw a lot of things written about why I left but, for me, I wanted to play with my brother," Toure told reporters in New York on City's American tour.

"That was very important for me. Now I've signed for City I'm very happy. Now my brother and I want to make great things happen at this club and I'm sure we'll do it.

“My motivation is to do great things with Manchester City, to finish second or third maybe, to get into the Champions League."

